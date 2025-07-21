Actor Jeff Daniels argues Kamala Harris would have governed like Abraham Lincoln: ‘She would have done what Lincoln did’

Jeff Daniels attends the 2016 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket at Diamond Horseshoe at the Paramount Hotel (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:40 AM – Monday, July 21, 2025

Actor Jeff Daniels stated that failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris would have “been a good choice” because she would have governed like former President Abraham Lincoln.

Daniels, best known for his role in the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber, previously stated that a second Donald Trump presidency would be the “end of democracy.”

Daniels’ comments came during a recent episode of The Best People with host Nicolle Wallace, in which he argued that former Vice President Kamala Harris would have made a great president because she would have surrounded herself with individuals who disagree with her, in similar fashion to Lincoln.

Advertisement

Daniels pointed towards Harris campaigning with former conservative Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney as a prominent example of the former vice president attempting to build a coalition of diverse political voices.

“I still think about Kamala and how I think she would have been a good choice. I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did. Liz Cheney would have been secretary of state,” Daniels stated.

“That’s what Lincoln did. Surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him. Not the people who would, you know, take a knee and go ‘Yeah, more tariffs, sir. More.’ It’s the madness of King George, and if, and, just the deterioration of the Republican Party – look I’m just an actor what do I know,” he continued.

Daniels went on to attack President Trump’s administration, arguing that the president is “everything that’s wrong with not just America but with being a human being.”

“We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law. We’ve normalized verbal abuse on the internet. We’ve normalized bullying, much as the woke generation tried to, you know, change that, it’s back. And out the window goes character, integrity. I mean nobody has great things to say about politicians, they never have have, go back to Mark Twain. But ideally, we’re supposed to elect the best of us, not the worst of us. He’s everything that’s wrong with not just America but with being a human being.”

In a separate interview, Daniels seemingly blamed President Trump for “racism and bigotry” in the United States.

“I mean, look at anything Trump’s done, and also, it plays into hatred, it plays into what’s worst possible thing we can create and then fan that flame and that’s why you’ve got racism and bigotry,” he stated.

Referencing President Trump’s famous red “Make America Great Again,” Daniels argued that “the hat should say make America White again. That’s what it should say.

Despite Daniels’ pleas, President Trump was able to secure all 7 swing states and the popular vote, the first time a Republican Presidential candidate has won the popular vote in 20 years, when former President George W. Bush defeated Democrat John Kerry in 2004.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!