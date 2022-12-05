Actor James Woods to sue the DNC over Twitter censorship

“Once Upon A Time In America” cast member James Woods attends the 52nd New York Film Festival at Walter Reade Theater on September 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:29 AM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Actor James Woods is planning to sue the Democratic National Committee. His decision to sue comes after the release of documents detailing past censorship by Twitter.

In an interview over the weekend, Woods said that the so-called Twitter Files showed that the DNC pressured Twitter to remove his tweet about Hunter Biden and his laptop.

This lawsuit comes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk exposed the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by an apparent collusion between Democrats and big tech.

Woods also said that Democrat officials used Twitter to violate his First Amendment right. He hopes others will sue the DNC as well.