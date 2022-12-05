Actor James Woods to sue the DNC over Twitter censorship

OAN Newsroom
10:29 AM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022
Actor James Woods is planning to sue the Democratic National Committee. His decision to sue comes after the release of documents detailing past censorship by Twitter.
In an interview over the weekend, Woods said that the so-called Twitter Files showed that the DNC pressured Twitter to remove his tweet about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
This lawsuit comes after Twitter CEO Elon Musk exposed the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by an apparent collusion between Democrats and big tech.
Woods also said that Democrat officials used Twitter to violate his First Amendment right. He hopes others will sue the DNC as well.