Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson seen smirking and laughing in first in-person court appearance

6:18 PM – Thursday, December 11, 2025

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of assassinating Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday — as the judge weighs media access to the proceedings.

Robinson had previously appeared before court via video or audio feed from jail.

He has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and additional felony charges.

The Thursday hearing addressed media access amid defense team concerns that full, ongoing coverage could bias a jury, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in agreement. However, media organizations have argued for more transparency — emphasizing the public’s right to know.

More than two hours of the hearing took place behind closed doors before Judge Tony Graf granted camera access, allowing media to film the latter part of Thursday’s proceedings.

Judge Graf had ruled that although cameras would be allowed, they must avoid showing Robinson’s shackles, deeming full exclusion “disproportionate.” The session began closed to discuss transcript redactions, such as witness safety, then opened.

Notably, Robinson’s family members attended the court appearance. Robinson smiled at his parents and brother sitting in the front row, and his mother teared up after he walked in — clutching a tissue throughout the hearing while his father took notes.

He arrived in a blue dress shirt, tie, and slacks. The judge previously stated that Robinson would be allowed to wear civilian clothing in hearings, specifically to avoid prejudicing jurors by portraying him as a “prisoner.”

Robinson maintained a calm, lighthearted demeanor throughout the hearing, smiling, laughing, and leaning in to whisper occasional remarks to his attorneys.

One of Robinson’s lawyers, Staci Visser, argued that the media had already “violated” his broadcasting order by allowing cameras to highlight Robinson in shackles, and including audio from the defense table before the hearing began.

“We believe this threatened my client’s right to a fair trial,” Visser said of the alleged violation. Visser demanded the cameras be taken out for the rest of the day. “There has been some filming of computers and materials at counsel’s desk … That’s entirely inappropriate,” she added

Judge Graf then ordered the pool camera to be repositioned to avoid capturing Robinson’s restraints or the defense table, while allowing broader coverage of the proceedings to continue.

Jeff Hunt, attorney for a coalition of media organizations, acknowledged that the earlier broadcast of Robinson in shackles and pre-hearing defense-table audio had been “inadvertent” violations of the court’s decorum order and apologized to the court.

“We apologize for that,” Hunt stated.

Robinson is accused of shooting 31-year-old Charlie Kirk in cold blood as he was speaking to thousands of students at Utah Valley University. Robinson’s father reportedly turned him in after images of his son began circulating online and in the news.

The accused killer was arrested 33 hours after Kirk’s murder, though some have disputed the 33 hours claim by the FBI. The 33-hours “dispute” originates from online discussions questioning details like exact timestamps of video footage, with one clip showing movement at 12:23 p.m., aligning with the shot. Some claim that the FBI prematurely announced custody or exaggerated the delay for dramatic effect.

According to court documents released by prosecutors, text messages between Robinson and his transgender partner, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, contain a series of explicit confessions detailing the planning, execution, and immediate aftermath of the killing. DNA evidence was also found on the discovered gun, a bolt-action rifle, according to court documents.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea and could face the death penalty — primarily by lethal injection, with firing squad as a backup option only if required drugs are unavailable — if convicted of aggravated murder. Utah is one of 27 U.S. states that allow capital punishment.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, in addition to the broad coalition of national and local news organizations, have consistently pressed for maximum transparency in the case. The media continues to demand full public access to courtroom proceedings and the release of details surrounding the fatal shooting of the beloved conservative activist.

