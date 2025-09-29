Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson appears virtually in Utah court

A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, the suspected of killing Charlie Kirk on September 11, in Orem, Utah, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:08 PM – Monday, September 29, 2025

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man charged with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, briefly appeared in a Utah court on Monday via livestream.

Prosecutors have charged Robinson with aggravated murder, and they reportedly intend to pursue the death penalty.

Monday’s hearing was mostly procedural, focusing on appointing his legal counsel and reviewing evidence — rather than the substantive charges. His lawyer acknowledged that the case involves a substantial and “voluminous” amount of evidence.

In Utah, defendants can waive their right to a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to an arraignment, where they may enter a plea.

Although Robinson appeared virtually, his attorneys requested that his video feed be turned off, participating in the hearing by audio only, with the screen remaining black — according to outlet KSL.

Robinson and his newly appointed defense attorney, Kathryn Nester, who has over 30 years of experience, requested more time to review the evidence in the case before deciding whether to proceed with a preliminary hearing.

Nester emphasized that she needed to thoroughly assess all materials to ensure a fair defense, prompting Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf to chime in and assure that Robinson’s rights would be protected.

The case is still in its early stages, and the accused gunman remains in custody as the legal process unfolds. With the next hearing set for late October, all eyes will be on how the defense and prosecution prepare their arguments.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for October 30, 2025, and Robinson is expected to appear in person.

