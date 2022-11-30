Accomplice in the murder of Fort Hood soldier pleads guilty

Candles and flowers adorn a mural of Vanessa Guillen, a soldier based at nearby Fort Hood on July 6, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

The woman charged in soldier Vanessa Guillen’s murder has waived her right to a trial.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Cecily Aguilar chose to plead guilty for her role in the Fort Hood murder of Guillen.

By pleading guilty to a single count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, Aguilar waived her right to a trial. She is currently facing 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and an additional 12-year supervised leave.

Guillen was an Army Specialist who was killed, dismembered, and burned by a fellow soldier, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson in April 2020.

Guillen’s family filed a $35 million lawsuit against the U.S. government based on sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy, and wrongful death.

Aguilar was charged as an accomplice for helping her boyfriend cover up the crime. Authorities say that she had allegedly altered and destroyed information in Robinson’s Google account and lied to federal investigators on several occasions.

Guillen’s family appeared at the court hearing to witness Aguilar come forward.

“I’m very taken back by her decision,” Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, said. “There’s still a lot of mixed emotions. Both angry, and frustration. Now, we have to wait for the actual sentencing. I’m glad that we’re going to have the opportunity to speak in front of the judge, and in front of her. Of course, and hear what she has to say.”

While Aguilar will be sentenced later, Guillen’s family have expressed their wishes for a maximum sentence.

Guillen’s death prompted widespread calls for the military to address sexual harassment and violence.