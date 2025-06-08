ABC News suspends correspondent Terry Moran following ‘full public meltdown’ against top Trump advisor: ‘Terry pulled off his mask’

Moderator Terry Moran, ABC News’ Nightline, at “Rock Stars of Science” (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ResearchAmerica)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Sunday, June 8, 2025

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran was suspended from the network on Sunday after ranting about President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, prompting backlash from the administration.

Moran’s now-deleted X post characterized Miller as “bile” and a “world-class hater.”

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile,” he wrote. Advertisement

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate. Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment,” he added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt swiftly responded to Moran’s post, calling his behavior “unhinged and unacceptable.”

“Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called ‘journalist’ @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump ‘ a world class hater.’ This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable,” he wrote, attaching a screenshot of Moran’s since-deleted post.

Miller also responded to Moran’s post, pointing out the biased nature of the mainstream media’s reporting while characterizing Moran as a “radical adopting a journalist’s pose.”

“The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s post. Terry pulled off his mask,” Miller wrote.

ABC News responded to an inquiry into the matter by CNN, stating: “ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the news of ABC News and violated our standards – as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

Moran previously interviewed President Trump in April where he questioned the president’s decision to deport reported MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

Moran’s suspension followed after the network agreed to pay $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by President Trump after ABC’s George Stephanopoulos claimed that Trump was found liable for the “rape” for E. Jean Carroll – which Trump has consistently denied – and has never been found criminally liable for.

