Abbott launches reelection campaign, vowing to protect Texas from ‘far-left progressive insanity’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 01: Texas Governor Greg Abbott poses on the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:14 PM – Monday, November 10, 2025

Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is running for a fourth term — as he continues his mission to safeguard the state of Texas from “far-left progressive insanity.”

Abbott announced the decision in Houston on Sunday, pledging to safeguard the values and policies he has championed throughout his tenure as governor.

“Texas is the heartbeat of this land we call America. As Texans, we will defend this state with every fiber of our being. We will protect what we built. We will finish what we started. We will lead Texas into its glorious future and that’s why tonight I’m here to announce I am running for reelection as your governor for the great state of Texas,” Abbott proclaimed. Discussing the accident that left him paralyzed, Abbott stated, “I learned that our lives don’t have to be determined or defined by how we’re challenged. We get to define our lives by how we respond to those challenges. It is a trademark resilience that we Texans have.”

Abbott also advocated for property tax reforms, proposing that Texas voters be allowed to eliminate school property taxes through a direct vote and requiring a two-thirds voter approval for any future increases.

Advertisement

“It’s time to drive a stake through the heart of local property tax hikes for good,” Abbott stated. “We are going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities, put the power with the people, and put an end to out-of-control property taxes in Texas.” “What we have in Texas is precious, but it can all be destroyed in one bad election. Make no mistake: Democrats want that election to be this election,” he continued. “We are Texans, and in 2026 we will remind the whole world that the spirit of Texas will never be broken. We will win this election. We will defend this great state. We will leave our children and grandchildren a Texas that is safer, stronger, freer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

Since Abbott’s first term, beginning in 2014, he has focused his efforts on reducing property taxes, increasing public school funding, border security, economic growth, and protecting the lives of the unborn.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin), rancher Bobby Cole, and businessman Andrew White are all vying for the Democrat nomination to challenge Abbott in the race.

“Our costs have gone up, our health care remains expensive and out of reach and our public schools have been defunded,” Hinojosa stated, despite Abbott securing a record $8.5 billion in new funding for Texas public schools in June. “He does not deserve an unprecedented 4th term,” she continued. “Texans deserve a new governor — one who’s committed to hardworking Texas families, not wealthy donors.”

Abbott’s primary focus remains on growing Texas’ economy, protecting religious freedom, securing the border, and defending the Second Amendment, according to his campaign website.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!