9-year-old girl found dead in New York, police question father’s claim of abduction

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:57 PM – Sunday, July 20, 2025

A 9-year-old Canadian girl was found dead in upstate New York on Sunday following an Amber Alert sent out on Saturday night, according to New York State Police (NYSP).

The body of Melina Galanis Frattolin was recovered in Ticonderoga, New York, on Sunday, which was roughly 30 miles away from Lake George, the location where her father reported she was last seen.

Luciano Frattolin, the child’s father, dialed 911 just before 10 p.m. on Saturday to report his daughter’s disappearance and possible abduction.

Luciano Frattolin reportedly told law enforcement that his daughter was last seen around 9:40 p.m. near the Lake George Village area, roughly 20 minutes before he dialed 911.

An initial Amber Alert was sent out to the public on Sunday morning, stating that Frattolin was abducted at Lake George, highlighting that Frattolin was in “imminent danger” of being harmed or killed.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” the alert read.

However, law enforcement officials have since found “inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided,” according to the NYSP.

The NYSP went on to reveal that there is no “indication” that Frattolin was abducted.

“Melina was located deceased in Ticonderoga, New York,” the NYSP wrote. “At this time, there is no indication that an abduction occurred and there is no threat to the public.”

The circumstances surrounding Frattolin’s death are currently unclear, and the NYSP has yet to announce any suspects or arrests.

The NYSP is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Monday to provide additional details.

