9 dead, 30 injured in devastating fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:51 AM – Monday, July 14, 2025

At least nine people died and 30 were hospitalized after a fire ripped through a Massachusetts assisted living facility, prompting senior residents to desperately attempt to escape the flames.

Roughly 50 firefighters, including 30 who were off duty, rushed to the scene of the Sunday night fire which took place at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” stated Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon. Advertisement

Bacon went on to state that 30 individuals, including 5 firefighters, were injured as a result. The five firefighters have since been released, and one of the injured individuals is currently in critical condition.

“Crews were met with heavy fire coming through the main entrance and multiple people hanging out the windows, looking to be rescued,” Bacon continued. “That is something that none of us want to ever pull up to.”

“They showed up to the scene, obviously fire, smoke, and victims screaming for rescue out windows, and it makes for a chaotic scene,” he added. “Every firefighter on duty in the city was here.”

The blaze broke out at around 9:30 p.m., although the cause of the fire is currently still under investigation. An official speaking with ABC News stated that the fire did not appear to be set intentionally.

The building was home to roughly 70 individuals, and has since been cleared, according to officials.

Additionally, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Monday expressing her condolences.

“My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Healey stated. “I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives. We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured.”

“A full investigation is already underway,” she continued. “I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us all to come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

Fall River, Massachusetts, is located some 50 miles south of Boston.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!