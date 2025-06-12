8 NYPD vehicles set on fire in Brooklyn police parking lot, undetonated explosive devices found 

(Photo via: NYPD)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Thursday, June 12, 2025

Early on Thursday, at least eight New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicles were set on fire by arsonists in a parking lot, with undetonated explosive devices also being found after “two masked suspects” were seen running away from the fiery scene.

Authorities report that the NYPD and FDNY responded swiftly to a call regarding multiple vehicles that had been deliberately set on fire at a lot in Brooklyn.

They stated that no injuries were reported, although “six marked vehicles and two unmarked vehicles” were badly damaged.

Sources familiar with the incident also noted that authorities discovered possible explosive devices that did not go off, and soon after, two people wearing masks and gloves were seen fleeing the lot.

Although no connection has technically been made by the police yet regarding the incident and the ongoing anti-ICE protests and riots, the attack was celebrated by some New Yorkers nearby — with one walking by the scene, calling it “awesome” and “f–king rad.”

“Burn more police cars, set more sh-t on fire, do things that actually matter and circumvent the police instead in the street and yelling ‘No, no, no!’” said the unnamed protester.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

