7 Shootings Linked to Possible Serial Killer in Stockton, CA

Stockton Police Public Information Officer Joseph Silva stands next to an enlarged image of what authorities describe as a "person on interest," in the investigation into a suspected serial killer during a news conference in Stockton , Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Authorities in Stockton, California have announced that they may be on the hunt for a possible serial killer.

City officials have confirmed that five men Paul Yaw, 35; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54; have been killed in the recent months. All of the men, who were living in the city, were ambushed and fatally shot while alone in the dark.

Evidence linked the incidents to two additional cases that occurred in 2021. One of those cases included the non-fatal shooting of a 46-year-old Black woman and the other case included the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old Hispanic man. The incidents occurred more than 70 miles away in Oakland, California. Ballistic testing drew connections between the homicides.

Authorities have released a grainy image of a possible suspect. Surveillance footage from several crime scenes have shown the possible suspect dressed in all black with a dark hoodie and dark pants. Stanley McFadden, the Stockton Police Department Chief, does not have much information on the suspect at this time.

“We don’t know if it’s a person, two or three, we just don’t know,” the Chief said.

The conclusion of a possible serial killer came from the fact that none of the men were robbed or beaten before their murder. It is also important to note that six of the Stockton killings occurred within a few square mile radii.

“It wasn’t a robbery, items aren’t being stolen, they’re not talking about gang activities. It’s just element of surprise,” McFadden said.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, the city is offering a $125,000 reward for any additional information leading to the arrest for the “Person of Interest.”