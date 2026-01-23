7 House Democrats side with Republicans to pass DHS and ICE funding bill to stave off shutdown

U.S. Representative Mike Simpson speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 22, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

7:50 AM – Friday, January 23, 2026

The House of Representatives has narrowly approved a spending bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, despite fierce opposition from many Democrats.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill would allocate $64.4 billion to the department, including $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It would also delegate $2.2 billion to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The bill was approved on Thursday by 220-207.

Seven Democrats joined the Republicans in favor of the bill: Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp (D-Wash.), Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Don Davis (D-N.C.), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas).

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the lone Republican to vote “no” on the appropriations measure.

The bill will now be reviewed by the Senate. If passed by both chambers by the January 30th deadline, it would significantly lower the chances of another government shutdown, which President Donald Trump recently warned of.

Of all of the funding bills under congressional consideration this month, the DHS funding measure has been the most widely contested, as Democrats have threatened to block it if it’s not made to include stricter oversight and rules of conduct for ICE agents. The debate has heated up since the killing of a 37-year-old protester, Renee Good, in Minneapolis, who was shot while trying to flee lawful orders to exit her vehicle earlier this month.

Lawmakers also approved three other bills to fund the Department of War, Department of Labor (DOL), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Transportation (DOT), and Department of Education by a margin of 341-88.

Though several Democrats crossed party lines for this legislation, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) criticized those who oppose funding ICE for the fiscal year.

“This is not a game. We can’t do a CR [continuing resolution] on homeland security,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “If anyone’s playing political games with that, they’re going to have to take it up with their constituents.”

Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) voted against the bill, calling ICE an “out-of-control agency,” but admitted it was better to pass the bill than risk another shutdown mere months after the most recent 43-day shutdown — the longest in American history.

“The Homeland Security funding bill is more than just ICE. If we allow a lapse in funding, TSA [Transportation Security Administration] agents will be forced to work without pay, Fema [Federal Emergency Management Agency] assistance could be delayed, and the U.S. Coast Guard will be adversely affected. All while ICE continues functioning without any change in their operations due to $75 billion it received in the One Big Beautiful Bill,” the violet-haired Democrat said.

