7 foreign nationals arrested in multi-million-dollar jewelry store heist, 1 suspect still on the loose

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:24 AM – Tuesday, July 2, 2025

Seven foreign nationals have been arrested following a multi-million-dollar Glendale jewelry heist, with one suspect still on the run.

According to officials, the suspects are accused of cutting through the roof of a jewelry store in Glendale, California, on May 27th.

They also stated that the suspects were initially not caught that day, but an investigation was launched, and eventually their group was identified by investigators.

“On the evening of Sunday, June 29, 2025, investigators received information indicating that the suspects were preparing to target another jewelry store, Rodeo Jewelers, located at 1560 Foothill Boulevard in the City of La Verne,” police said in a news release. “As the suspects attempted to gain entry through the roof, law enforcement officers coordinated to take the group into custody. The suspects also used signal jammers and cut wires to the location during the incident,” police added.

Authorities also stated that while eight suspects were observed at the second burglary scene, only seven were apprehended.

They have been identified as: Jose Millafil, Javier Sepulveda, Cristian Gonzalezaburto, Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Victor Iturriagalopez and Edson Gonzalez. However, police did not say what countries they were from.

“All suspects are foreign nationals believed to be involved in similar crimes spanning both their countries of origin and the United States,” Glendale police said.

According to a report by Fox 11 Los Angeles, the family-owned jewelry store in El Monte lost half its inventory when the store was ransacked. The family estimates their losses at $1.5 million.

