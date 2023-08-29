6 St. Louis Inmates Charged For Alleged Abduction Of 73-Year-Old Jail Guard

A correction officer from the St. Louis Justice Center, the city jail in downtown St. Louis, is taken from the facility by paramedics after a guard was reportedly taken hostage, Aug. 22, 2023. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:16 PM – Tuesday, August 29, 202

Six inmates from the St. Louis Justice Center jail are facing charges related to the abduction of a 73-year-old jail guard.

Advertisement

On Monday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office released charging documents against the inmates, detailing the abduction of the guard. The 73-year-old was rescued by a SWAT team after roughly more than two hours of his capture and taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

According to prosecution documents, two of the inmates, Eric Williams and Anthony Newberry, were outside their cells assisting the officer in delivering breakfast trays to other inmates.

Williams is accused of hitting the guard and knocking him to the ground. The documents state that then, Newberry joined the attack and they dragged the guard to a shower area.

Newberry then allegedly took the guard’s cell keys and began unlocking “all the cells in the pod,” prompting dozens of inmates to leave their cells.

The records state that inmates Paul Mondaine and Earnest Lyons moved the guard to a table within the pod, where he was handcuffed and had his legs chained.

According to the documents, Newberry and Richard Bolden III shattered televisions, and inmates took pieces from the TVs, along with broom and mop handles, to construct weapons.

Mondaine then allegedly held one of the weapons he made on the guard and said “I’ll cut your throat if they come in here.”

More than two hours after the incident, the guard was freed by the SWAT team.

According to Corrections Director Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, even though the motive is still under investigation, it is reported to have started after one inmate demanded pizza.

The inmates, Williams, 20; Newberry, 29; Mondaine, 29; Lyons, 21; and Cleveland Washington Jr. 21, are charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Bolden, Newberry and Washington are charged with damaging the jail. Williams and Newberry also face assault charges. Mondaine also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

All of the charged inmates are being held without bond and they do not have listed attorneys at the moment.

The identity of the 73-year-old guard has not been released publicly.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts