6 shot at funeral for shooting victim in Pittsburgh

Six people were injured in a shooting at a funeral in Pennsylvania.

Local police responded to reports of a shooting at the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday. Five victims were taken to an area hospital and the sixth victim, a minor, was taken to a local children’s hospital.



Authorities say the shooting occurred outside the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., who was shot and killed alongside two women at a bus stop earlier this month.

Commander Rick Ford of the Pittsburgh Police Department released a statement on the shooting.

”When officers arrived on scene, it was determined there was gunfire that took place outside the church at the 3700 block,” Commander Ford said. “There were four-victims that were self-transported to AGH. There was also one victim in critical condition who was transported by medics. Subsequently, there was a sixth victim who had left the scene who was then transported by medics shortly thereafter. Currently their conditions, as we know it, we have one critical, we have five people that are stable…”

A motive for the incident currently remains unclear. Police say there could have been multiple shooters.