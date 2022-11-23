6 killed, 4 injured in mass shooting at Va. Walmart

A police tape is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on November 23, 2022 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Following the Tuesday night shooting, six people were killed, including the suspected gunman. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Authorities have confirmed that six people were killed, including the gunman, in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at the Walmart Super-Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The gunman was later identified to be Andre Bing. The 31-year-old worked as an overnight team lead at the location.

Police say that the armed employee entered the break room and opened fire on other staff members. It was then that the gunman turned the gun and died following a self-inflicted gunshot. As Bing was found dead in front of the store, authorities confirmed that multiple people died inside of the Walmart.

Four people were also injured during the attack and rushed to the hospital. Two of the four were in critical condition.

Chesapeake Police spokesperson, Leo Kosinski, affirmed that investigators swept the store overnight into Wednesday, searching for additional victims and for people who may have been hiding.

Walmart, as well as other public figures, have shared their thoughts and prayers about the tragedy that occurred near to Thanksgiving.

A search of the suspect’s home was done following the attack. The motive remains unknown. Investigations are still ongoing.