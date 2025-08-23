5 victims killed in New York bus crash identified

(Screengrab from WBEN)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:52 PM – Saturday, August 23, 2025

The five victims who died after a tour bus overturned in New York have been identified.

According to authorities, the victims were a Columbia University student from China, three New Jersey residents, and an individual from India. They have been identified as Xie Hongzhuo, 22, of Beijing, China; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, of Jersey City; Jian Mingli, 56, also of Jersey City; Pinki Changrani, 60, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; and Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, of Madhu Bani.

The crash happened near Exit 48A east on I-90 around 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

The driver for the Staten Island bus company, M&Y Tour Inc., was taking 54 people from Niagara Falls to New York City when he got distracted, causing the vehicle to swerve and roll over in a ditch, New York State Police said.

New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan told reporters that several passengers were trapped, and some were thrown from the bus.

Erie County Medical Center confirmed it received 24 patients from the crash site, and 20 patients were actively receiving treatment in the emergency department.

M & Y Tour Inc. failed a fifth of vehicle inspections in the past two years, federal records show.

Video footage is currently being recovered from the bus, and M&Y Tour Incorporated is cooperating with authorities.

