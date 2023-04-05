5 dead in Missouri tornado

(Photo by GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT –Wednesday, April 5, 2023

At least five people have died in Bollinger County, Missouri after a tornado hit the area.

Local Sheriff Casey Graham issued a statement on Facebook.

“Several of our communities in Bollinger County, specifically the Grassy and Glenallen areas, were hit with what appears to be a significant tornado early this morning,” Graham said.

Before dawn, a tornado ripped through Bollinger County, officials said, sending emergency personnel into a frantic hunt for victims trapped beneath the debris.

The highway patrol has urged people to avoid the area as first responders work to find injured survivors.

“There continue to be tornado warnings in areas of Missouri,” according to the State Emergency Management Agency. “Have multiple ways to get alerts and seek safe shelter when alerted.”

The National Weather Service stated that since an outbreak of severe storms started on Tuesday afternoon, at least 11 tornadoes have been recorded in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.

At least 478 tornadoes have been reported across 25 states so far this year.

