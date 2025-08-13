5 Armed terrorists killed by IDF after posing as World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza, group confirms

Both images have been provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:51 PM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

The Israeli military reported that five armed Islamist terrorists were killed after being apprehended while impersonating members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) humanitarian organization in central Gaza.

The humanitarian group similarly confirmed that the now-deceased men were in fact posing as WCK workers.

However, Israeli officials did not clarify whether the individuals killed in the strike were members of Hamas or affiliated with other armed Islamist groups or militias active within the Gaza Strip.

Footage from Deir al-Balah, one of the few cities largely untouched by the 21-month Middle East conflict, depicts a group of men wearing high-visibility vests traveling in a vehicle bearing the WCK emblem.

“The terrorists deliberately attached the [WCK] emblem and wore yellow vests in an attempt to disguise their activities and avoid being targeted, cynically exploiting the status and trust given to aid organizations,” the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said in a statement.

The military explained that its unit responsible for overseeing the distribution of humanitarian aid had contacted World Central Kitchen regarding the group observed near Deir al-Balah, with the nonprofit confirming that the vehicle in question was unaffiliated with its work.

Although the IDF confirmed that five of the men were killed, footage showed at least 10 individuals congregating around the vehicle, putting on the WCK vests before leaving.

Soon after, World Central Kitchen condemned the impersonation, emphasizing that such acts jeopardize the safety of legitimate aid workers working in the region.

“Earlier this week, a group of armed persons were seen in Gaza posing as World Central Kitchen team members. WCK was contacted by Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and confirmed the vehicle and persons of interest were not affiliated with WCK. We strongly condemn anyone posing as WCK or other humanitarians as this endangers civilians and aid workers. The safety and security of our teams are our top priority,” the group said.

Founded in 2010 by Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés, WCK delivers food to communities worldwide, with its current efforts focused on averting a looming famine in Gaza.

