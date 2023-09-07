49 Students, 2 Adults Hospitalized In Pennsylvania School Bus Crash

A school bus sits at the Alltown Bus Service yard on the first day of classes for Chicago’s public schools on August 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, 49 students and two adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed head-on into a tow truck in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a school bus was carrying around 54 students, grades kindergarten through eighth grade, were headed to their second day of school at the Bear Creek Community Charter School in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The school bus slammed head-on into a tow truck on Route 115, leaving 49 of the students and two adults injured. Some victims were released to their parents, while the others were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

As of late Wednesday, four of the 49 students who were hospitalized remained in treatment for moderate injuries, Bear Creek CEO Jim Smith told The New York Post.

The school bus driver, 53-year-old Suzanne Ent, and the tow truck driver, 28-year-old Edward Steinmann, were hospitalized following the accident with “moderate injuries”, according to state police Captain Patrick Dougherty.

“At this time it is believed the operator of the tow truck suffered a medical issue before the crash” that caused him to cross into oncoming traffic at the time of the accident, Dougherty explained at a press conference on Wednesday. “Although this is an unfortunate event, we are grateful that there were no serious injuries. We wish everyone a speedy recovery.”

The Bear Creek CEO wrote a heartfelt message that he shared in a community bulletin

“Today was a day that none of us ever wanted to experience, nor do we ever want to experience it again. But there are lessons to be learned, and we must be prepared in the unfortunate event of a future incident,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the results of the ongoing investigation.”

Route 115 held a road closure until around noon on Wednesday while police continued their investigation. Images taken near the site of the accident show both the large school bus and the two truck with serious front-end damage.

According to Doherty, plenty of good Samaritans offered assistance at the scene of the collision and were appreciated for it. He also expressed gratitude to the response agencies for their efforts on the spot.

The captain stated that the crash is still under investigation.

