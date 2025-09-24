3 shot at Dallas ICE facility

View of the badge worn by Matthew Elliston, deputy assistant director of field operations at Washington ICE headquarters on August 26, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Katherine Mosack

7:33 AM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Three people were shot at a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas.

On Wednesday morning, a gunman opened fire on the ICE facility from an adjacent building near the north Stemmons Freeway, Dallas police reported.

One victim died at the scene, and two others were transported to the hospital.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons announced the shooting in a CNN interview on Wednesday morning.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of the victims. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Lyons reported in the interview that the scene is secure.

A suspect was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Noem confirmed the attack on X on Wednesday.

“While we don’t know the motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop,” she wrote. “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of homeland security, said that detainees were among the victims, but no federal agents were shot. They’re not currently sure about local security and other law enforcement, however.

Vice President JD Vance expressed similar concerns.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” Vance wrote on X.

Journalist Andy Ngo responded to Noem’s post, saying that the most recent attack on ICE was carried out by the far-left activist group Antifa.

“This is the second shooting attack on an ICE facility in Texas. The other one, an ambush attack in July, was allegedly committed by a North Texas Antifa cell,” he said.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the government building in response to the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

