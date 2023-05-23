3 million face evacuation from Volcano Near Mexico City

Residents line up to receive a protection kit in case of ash fall in the village of Santiago Xalitzintla in Puebla state, Mexico on May 23, 2023 (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:52 PM – Tuesday, May 22, 2023

Ash from Popocatépetl volcano has caused 3 million people in nearby areas to prepare for evacuation as ash has been spewing for a week.

Around 25 million people live within a 60-mile radius of the almost 18,000-foot volcano, which is located around 45 miles southeast of Mexico City.

The recent volcanic activity has prompted the Mexican government to raise warning levels and close schools in dozens of municipalities. Hundreds of flights have also been delayed due to the ash level.

Popocatépetl, or “El Popo,” started erupting earlier this month after activity was detected in mid-April. It is widely known as the most dangerous active volcano in the country with the last major eruption happening in 2000, which caused the evacuation of around 50,000 people. Since that eruption, mild activity has been seen from the volcano.

On Sunday, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) changed its volcanic threat level to “yellow phase 3,” causing 3 million people nearby to be on alert for evacuation.

“It’s worrisome, above all because of the children, because you don’t know if there will be an enormous explosion or a small one,” said Claudia de la Cruz, who lives with her two children ages 3 and 5.

Many people are worried about the possibility of evacuating because they would have to leave their homes and livestock unattended.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico has warned of the recent volcanic activities on Saturday recommending people not to travel within a 7.5 mile radius of the volcano.

