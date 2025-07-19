3 deputies killed in training facility explosion identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff 

(Photo via: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:27 AM – Saturday, July 19, 2025

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has identified the three deputies who lost their lives in Friday’s explosion at a training center in East Los Angeles County.

According to LASD, the explosion occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., resulting in the deaths of Deputies Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn.

All three served within the Special Enforcement Bureau’s Arson Explosives Detail. The department praised them as courageous officers who upheld their duty to protect the public with honor and steadfast dedication.

“There are no words to express the pain and sorrow we feel,” said Sheriff Robert Luna. “These heroes represented the best of our Department, exemplifying courage, integrity, and selfless service. This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families, but for all of us.”

In a statement released Friday evening, LASD honored the fallen deputies by highlighting their distinguished careers, which included extensive training, elite assignments, and years of service.

Detective Steven Kelley-Eklund became a member of LASD in 2006. Throughout his career, he served in numerous capacities before becoming a Field Training Officer at the South LA Station. He earned a promotion to Detective in the Narcotics Bureau in 2016, participating in major operations and arrests. He completed certification as an Arson and Explosive Investigator in 2022. He leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and their seven children.

Detective Victor Lemus started with the department in 2003, initially assigned to Twin Towers and Century Station. He gained recognition as a Senior Training Officer and a respected Detective. Lemus was known as a committed Baker to Vegas competitor and also worked as a K-9 handler. In 2023, he joined the Arson and Explosives Unit. He is survived by his wife, Detective Nancy Lemus, their three daughters, and additional family members also employed with LASD.

Detective William Osborn had experience in patrol, investigations, and officer training across the county, joining the department in 1992. He was widely respected for his investigative talents and long tenure as a Detective. Osborn transferred to the Arson and Explosive Unit in 2019 and earned a reputation as both a mentor and a highly skilled expert. He was also recognized as a key leader within the bomb technician field.

According to LASD officials who spoke with Fox News Digital, the same deputies were involved in a response the day before the explosion at a Santa Monica complex. There, they assisted local law enforcement in recovering explosive materials.

The incident remains under active investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the deputies were handling the explosives when the explosion occurred.

LASD stated that homicide investigators are securing a warrant to search the Santa Monica site. “Out of the abundance of caution,” the LAPD bomb squad, as well as teams from the L.A. division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, will inspect the location for any remaining hazardous materials.

“At this time, it is not determined if the devices found yesterday have any correlation to today’s critical incident,” officials wrote in a statement to Fox Digital. “Santa Monica PD is assisting the Sheriff’s Department in this incident and have evacuated the residents in the complex. They are in the process of locating a shelter for displaced residents.”

