275 cases of immigration fraud unveiled in ‘Operation Twin Shield’

UCIS – Federal authorities apprehend aliens in USCIS large-scale immigration fraud operation

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

8:26 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the results from a week-long operation on Tuesday, dubbed “Operation Twin Shield.”

From September 19th through September 28th, fraud detection officers conducted nearly 1,000 site visits across the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

“What they found should shock all of America,” USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said.

Operation Twin Shield is described as the first-of-its-kind targeted surge of fraud detection and deterrence activities on this scale in a single geographical area.

Edlow said officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstays, people claiming to work at businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1-B visa system and many other discrepancies.

Advertisement

Investigators found evidence of fraud, non-compliance, public safety or national security concerns in 275 cases, or 44% of those interviewed.

In one case, Edlow said an individual admitted to obtaining a fake death certificate in Kenya for just $100 to prove he was no longer married.

“In reality his wife is alive living here in Minneapolis and is the mother of five of his children. And incidentally he has another wife living in Sweden, with whom he has an additional three children,” the USCIS director said.

The agency referred illegal immigrants to ICE in 42 cases – 4 have been taken into custody.

“USCIS is declaring an all-out war on immigration fraud,” Edlow said. “We will relentlessly pursue everyone involved in undermining the integrity of our immigration system and laws.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!