26 charged in global ‘Point-Shaving’ scheme spanning NCAA and CBA

(L-top) Players run by the logo at mid-court on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) / (L-bottom) Robert N.C. Nix, Sr. Federal Building. (Photo via: National Archives) / (R) Antonio Blakeney (C in white) of Suzhou Dragons competes against Li Muhao (L) of Shenzhen Aviators on June 20, 2020. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images).

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:07 PM – Thursday, January 15, 2025

In a stunning development that has sent shockwaves throughout the sports world, federal prosecutors unsealed indictments charging 26 individuals in what authorities describe as a transnational criminal conspiracy to rig men’s basketball games.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania labeled the scheme an “international criminal conspiracy” that allegedly spanned NCAA Division I men’s basketball games in the United States and professional contests in China’s Basketball Association (CBA).

Originating in China, the conspiracy ran from September 2022 to February 2025, during which the defendants allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated point-shaving scheme aimed at defrauding sportsbooks and generating millions in illegal gambling profits, according to the indictment.

The investigation, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s Philadelphia Field Office, soon uncovered a scheme that leveraged bribes to manipulate game margins.

The operation reportedly involved more than 39 players across at least 17 NCAA Division I teams, including programs from the Big East and Atlantic 10. Schools mentioned in the filings include DePaul, St. Louis, La Salle, Tulane and Robert Morris.

Former NBA player Antonio Blakeney, who played for China’s Jiangsu Dragons at the time, is described as a central figure in the scheme. He is accused of accepting a $200,000 cash payment — delivered to his Florida-based storage unit — to deliberately underperform. Blakeney is also accused of recruiting others to participate in the fix.

Fixers typically offered college players between $10,000 and $30,000 per game, and prosecutors noted that the group specifically targeted athletes at schools where these bribes would significantly exceed any potential Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania posted a list of the 26 charged defendants, which includes a mix of professional “fixers” and former collegiate athletes.

Identified leaders include high-stakes gamblers Marves Fairley and Shane Hennen, who was previously linked to an NBA gambling probe, along with trainers Jalen Smith and Roderick Winkler.

Those charged also include several players who were active as recently as the 2024-25 season, such as Simeon Cottle, Jalen Terry, Da’Sean Nelson, and Bradley Ezewiro.

“The stakes here are far higher than anything on a bet slip. The criminal charges we have filed allege the criminal corruption of collegiate athletics through an international conspiracy of NCAA players, alumni, and professional bettors,” said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf. “It’s also yet another blow to public confidence in the integrity of sport, which rests on the fundamental principles of fairness, honesty, and respect for the rules of competition. When criminal acts threaten to corrupt such a central institution of American life, the Department of Justice won’t hesitate to step in.” “Today’s arrests and charges would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our agents, analysts, and professional staff whose expertise, persistence, and commitment to justice over the past two years were the driving force behind this investigation,” said Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia. “Let this be a clear warning to professional and collegiate athletes, and to anyone who seeks to manipulate them — there is nowhere to hide — the short-term gain will never be worth the long-term loss.”

The defendants face multiple federal counts, including bribery in sporting contests, wire fraud, and conspiracy. If convicted, the wire fraud charges alone carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

While the NCAA and several universities have expressed “deep disappointment” and pledged full cooperation, the scandal highlights the growing risks associated with the rapid expansion of legal sports wagering.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!