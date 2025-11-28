24-year-old Nat’l Guardsman Andrew Wolfe’s family updates public on son’s current condition

Andrew Wolfe family (Photo via: Facebook – David Harris) / (R) 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe. (Photo via: FBI)

3:58 PM – Friday, November 28, 2025

As 24-year-old Air Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, remains critically injured in the hospital after Wednesday’s ambush-style shooting near the White House, his mother has shared post-surgery updates on Facebook.

In a call with the military on Thursday, President Donald Trump tragically confirmed that U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, the second Guardsman posted next to Wolfe at the time of the attack, had passed away in the hospital while surrounded by her parents.

On Friday, Wolfe’s mother said that although Andrew had been out of surgery for several hours, doctors were allowing his brain room to swell — a period she described as critical over the next 24 to 48 hours.

NBC News had contacted the family the previous day as well. At first, Andrew’s father, Jason, declined to comment. Moments later, however, he offered a brief and emotional appeal, asking, “Just pray for my son.”

“Hey there, Andy’s been out of surgery for a few hours. His brain is being allowed space to swell and this first 24 to 48 hours is the biggest thing right now. They have no clue about any lasting effects right now because we’re in this very first stage. The first two weeks will be a waiting game. Right now he’s surviving and alive. We got to see him in ICU and he’s sedated. It feels like a nightmare and this doesn’t feel real,” Melody Wolfe stated. Advertisement

She later followed up with another update, this one striking a noticeably more optimistic tone.

“I want to give everyone an update on our boy. We talked with the neurologist this morning and he said Andy is doing better than they imagined. He’s reacting to stimuli and is opening eyes and trying to move around. They are making sure he is sedated to allow the brain to heal so he is not feeling any pain. With this being said though, we know that with a brain swell, it’ll get worse before it gets better. But the neurosurgeon is hopeful that things are moving in the right direction. Andy has a very long road ahead and right now we are going hour by hour but miracles are already occurring just with his progress he’s making so far. Your prayers and love mean so much to us and we need you guys to continue lifting Andy’s name up. He will be a walking testimony through this. Our God is good and miracles are happening as we speak. I do want to make sure everyone knows we ARE NOT starting any Go Fund Me’s. I believe there’s one out there but we are wanting for nothing. We want prayers, your love, and your support. That’s the most important thing right now. So please, if you see a Go Fund Me, screenshot it and send it to me so we can make sure no one gives to these. We love you all and again, we cannot thank you enough for everything our community, state, and nation are doing to show support.”

Wolfe, who enlisted in the National Guard on February 5, 2019, was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing’s Force Support Squadron, and he had been serving as a member of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission — launched in August.

“The initiative brings together multiple agencies, including the Department of the Interior, the Department of Homeland Security, and the District of Columbia National Guard, under a shared goal of protecting, preserving, and presenting the nation’s capital as a safe, clean, and welcoming environment for all,” the U.S. Army stated.

Brooke Davison, a friend who reportedly met Wolfe some years ago through a local cornhole league, told The New York Times that he had never voiced any concerns about his safety while working in Washington, D.C.

“Andy is easily one of the strongest, determined and God-fearing men I know,” Davison said. “I have no doubt he has the willpower in him to come out on top of this.”

On Thursday, Berkeley County Schools in West Virginia also issued an emailed statement confirming that Wolfe had attended Musselman High School and graduated with the Class of 2019, obtained and reported by USA Today. The message expressed immense support for Wolfe and his family, highlighting the Musselman High School community’s pride in his service.

“During his time at Musselman High, he was an active, engaged, and high-achieving student who embodied the Applemen spirit, contributing positively to our school community both academically and athletically,” Musselman High School principal Alicia Riggleman stated.

