22-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting of ‘American Idol’ music supervisor and husband

(Photo via: NYPD)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:22 PM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her musician husband.

On Monday, Kaye, 70, who has worked on the show since 2009, and husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in separate rooms in their San Fernando Valley residence.

The suspect has been identified as Raymond Boodarian, 22, of Encino. Details on the arrest were not immediately released to the press, and police did not release a mugshot. It is unclear how Boodarian was connected to the couple, though authorities believe that it was random.

Advertisement

DeLuca was a 70‑year‑old singer-songwriter with a decades‑long career in music. He released his solo rock debut album “Down to the Wire” in 1986 and later “Street Rock” in 2022. His songwriting credits include work for artists like Meredith Brooks, Diesel, and Kid Rock.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” an “American Idol” spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to law enforcement officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday during a probable house burglary. According to sources, the shooter entered the residence “through an unlocked door and fired rounds” during a confrontation with the couple when they returned home.

Dispatch records show that LAPD officers had been sent to the home Thursday afternoon on a report of a prowler. Officers reportedly arrived at about 5 p.m., but did not find evidence of a burglary or prowler –leaving the scene.

It is unclear why the remains were not discovered until Monday.

Officers rushed to White Oak Place, off Ventura, at 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report for a welfare check.

Police had noticed a blood trail in front of the house and entered through a glass door in the rear. Officers then found the deceased couple inside the home, with the man found in a bathroom and the woman found stuffed in the pantry.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!