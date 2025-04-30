2 Ukrainian Nationals Hit With Federal Charges After Illegally Voting In 2024 Presidential Election

Voters make selections at their voting booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024 in Hendersonville, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:28 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Two Ukrainian women in South Florida on temporary visas were hit with federal charges after being accused of illegally voting in the last 2024 U.S. presidential election, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Svitlana Demydenko, 53, and her daughter, Yelyzaveta Demydenko, 22, purportedly handed in their 2024 presidential votes in Palm Beach, Florida, on October 31, 2024.

“Svitlana and Yelyzaveta entered the United States in April 2021 on nonimmigrant visas. In August 2024, while living in Florida, Svitlana and Yelyzaveta registered to vote in federal elections using a system that requires certification of United States citizenship, which neither of them had,” according to the DOJ press release.

“On Oct. 31, 2024, and still without United States citizenship, Svitlana and Yelyzaveta voted from Palm Beach in the federal 2024 General Election, which included election of a United States President,” the announcement continued.

The federal charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Hayden P. O’Byrne for the Southern District of Florida, Acting Special Agent in Charge Jose R. Figueroa of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Miami Commissioner of Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Mark Glass.

“HSI Miami Field Division and FDLE Office of Executive Investigations, Election Crime Unit investigated this case, with assistance from the Florida Department of State, Office of Election Crimes and Security; the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections; the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service; and the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” it added.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John McMillan is now prosecuting the case against the two women.

Additionally, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem chimed in to further warn non-citizens who attempt to break voter laws under President Donald Trump.

“In partnership with @DOGE, @ICEgov arrested two Ukrainian nationals for illegally VOTING in the 2024 election. Under President Donald Trump, if you come to our country and break our laws, you will face the consequences,” she wrote in an X post.

