2 More Pentagon Advisors ‘Placed On Administrative Leave’ Amid DOD Leak Probe

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:34 AM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Two Defense Department (DoD) deputy chiefs of staff have now been placed on administrative leave in addition to one of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s leading advisers, Dan Caldwell, who was escorted out of the Pentagon after he was identified in a leak.

On Tuesday, Darin Selnick, a deputy chief of staff for Hegseth, was officially placed on administrative leave. Additionally, the following day, Colin Carroll, a chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, was similarly suspended.

Selnick and Carroll are now reportedly under investigation for the same leak that also placed Caldwell on leave.

Selnick is a retired Air Force officer who has worked extensively in veterans’ affairs organizations, according to the Pentagon’s website.

“Mr. Selnick leverages his extensive government and non-government experience advocating for veterans to position Service members for productive post-separation lives from the first day they put on a uniform,” his bio on the government website states.

Both Selnick and Caldwell had also worked for Concerned Veterans for America in the past, which is a group formerly led by Hegseth.

According to Reuters, Caldwell was placed on administrative leave for “an unauthorized disclosure,” the official said — speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy,” DOD Chief of Staff Joe Kasper wrote in a memo at the time. “This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense.”

According to Politico, an official told the outlet that the leak concerned Panama Canal plans and Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk’s visit to the Pentagon, though the outlet didn’t mention whether the visit had already transpired or if it was upcoming, among other matters.

