2 Mexican Nationals Arrested In Colorado After Transporting 180K Rounds Of Ammunition From Utah

4:02 PM – Sunday, April 20, 2025

Two Mexican nationals transporting 180,000 rounds of ammunition were arrested in Colorado last month after being pulled over by police in a traffic stop.

According to a federal arrest affidavit, the two men were pulled over for failing to dim the headlights on their vehicle as well as failing to use their signal to turn into a gas station.

41-year-old Caesar Ramon Martinez Solis and 24-year-old Humberto Ivan Amador Gavira were the two individuals arrested in Canon City on March 26th after officers discovered the two individuals were carrying around 150 boxes of .308 ammunition, as well as 30 boxes of 7.62 ammunition.

Each box of ammunition contained 1,000 rounds, totalling 180,000.

Both individuals were in the United States on nonimmigrant visas, which did not allow them to possess any weapons or ammunition for any reason, according to the affidavit.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents following the discovery, who interviewed the two individuals.

During the interview, Martinez Solis claimed that Amador Gavira is his brother-in-law and entered the United States a day prior to their arrest.

Martinez Solis went on to state that they traveled to Denver, purchased a van and drove to Salt Lake City where they purchased the ammunition and transported it across state lines to Colorado where they were ultimately detained.

“[Martinez Solis] further explained that he did not know the intent with the ammunition but that he believed it was destined for Pueblo, [Colorado],” according to the affidavit.

Both individuals were charged by federal prosecutors with Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by Alien Admitted Under a Nonimmigrant Visa on Wednesday.

In a press release, federal prosecutors described the case as “a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.”

