2 illegal migrants charged in connection to jet ski hit-and-run that killed an Air Force Academy cadet candidate

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:38 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The alleged driver of a jet ski that fatally struck a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate while she was kayaking has been charged with manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas.) announced that Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and Maikel Coello Perozo, both reportedly in the U.S. illegally, have been arrested following the death of Ava Moore, 18.

The release stated that Gonzalez, from Venezuela, is suspected of striking and killing Moore, while Perozo is suspected of helping her “flee the scene of the crime.”

After leaving the scene, the pair allegedly committed “a hit-and-run after striking another vehicle.”

“My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy,” Attorney General Paxton said, per the release. “My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava,” he added.

According to Texas Game Warden Capt. Joseph Quintero, Moore was killed in the jet ski hit-and-run while kayaking on Grapevine Lake in north Texas on Sunday evening.

Both Gonzalez and Perozo were detained on Tuesday, according to Quintero, who credited “good hard detective work” and public tips with directing authorities to a Dallas residence where the two were found.

The Texas Game Wardens are investigating Moore’s death, and Gonzalez has been charged with felony manslaughter, Quintero revealed. Perozo was charged with collision resulting in car damage and obstructing apprehension, both misdemeanors, according to Quintero.

Quintero went on to state that more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

“The tragic, unnecessary death of anybody on the public waters of the state of Texas is something that we’re always fighting to try to deter and stop from happening, and this is a great example of that,” Quintero said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “It is a tragic, tragic situation, and I hope that people will take this and use this opportunity to not only remember Miss Moore, but also to remember to be safe on the public waters,” he added.

Joshua Johnson, the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dallas, stated that ICE has lodged immigration detainers for both and once the state case is complete, they will take custody of them and proceed with the deportation process.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) has also threatened the death penalty for the suspects.

“Welcome to Texas. Here’s your death penalty,” the Republican wrote in a post on X.

