2 Idaho firefighters shot dead in ambush attack identified 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:34 PM – Monday, July 1, 2025

The two firefighters who were shot and killed after responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho have been identified.

Fire officials identified the deceased firefighters as Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, and Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52.

A third firefighter who was critically injured was identified as engineer Dave Tysdal. He underwent two successful surgeries on Monday, fire officials said during a news conference.

A man armed with a rifle intentionally started a wildfire on Sunday to lure first responders to the scene where the man, identified as 20-year-old Wess Roley, began shooting atop Canfield Mountain, ultimately killing the two firefighters.

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Chief Christopher Way said during the fire department’s news conference that the families of the victims and the firefighting community as a whole are dealing with “unimaginable loss.”

According to Way, Harwood had been a member of the department for 17 years and was a well-respected former Army National Guard member. Harwood is survived by his wife and two children.

“This loss is felt by so many, including all of the members of his shift that worked and saw the incident yesterday,” Way said.

As for Morrison, he had been a firefighter since 1996, and served the city of Coeur d’Alene for more than 28 and a half years.

“We talked about being better fathers. We talked about being better leaders. We talked about being better firefighters,” he said.

Way added that following the tragedy, local law enforcement agencies are now going on every call with the fire department.

“I don’t know that we’re ever going to be able to guarantee people’s peace of mind, at least for a while after an incident like this,” he said. “But we are taking every measure we can to ensure safety.”

