2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Halloween party in Calif.

UPDATED 4:02 PM PT – Monday, October 31, 2022

A search is underway for the suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Southern California.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning outside a home in the city of Covina just east of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said an argument broke out between two groups, leading to the gunman firing several shots which killed two men and injured two more.

Lt. Patricia Thomas from the Homicide Bureau of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spoke about the shooting.

“Preliminary information indicates that a party-goer produced a firearm and shot at other party-goers at the residence,” Thomas said. “He [the suspect] is still outstanding.”

It was reported that approximately 70 people were in attendance for the celebration. It is unknown if the suspect was invited to the party. The description of the shooter is also unknown.