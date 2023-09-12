1963 Assassination Witness Raises Questions About JFK ‘Magic Bullet’ Theory

The President and Mrs. Kennedy attend a dinner May 5, 1962 for President Houphuet-Boigny. (Photo courtesy of Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

A former Secret Service agent who was just a few steps away from President John F. Kennedy at the moment of his murder recently revealed his own opinions regarding the “magic bullet” theory, which is the subject of new questions and concerns.

In an interview with The New York Times and in a forthcoming book, Paul Landis, one of the agents who was around Kennedy during the procession in Dallas, has come forward to share his account of the assassination.

He added that if his recollections are accurate, the so-called “magic bullet” notion may be disproved after decades of his own attempts to forget that traumatizing day.

In the year following Kennedy’s death, the Warren Commission Report advanced the “magic bullet” idea. According to the findings of the panel, a bullet fired at Kennedy’s limousine injured the president and Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr.

According to The New York Times, the fact that the bullet was discovered on Connally’s stretcher at Parkland Memorial Hospital contributed to the investigators’ development of the single-bullet idea. However, Landis, 88, told the outlet that he was the one who discovered the bullet and that the theory does not fit what he witnessed on November 22nd, 1963.

Landis said that he took the bullet from Kennedy’s limousine seat, as opposed to taking it from the hospital.

“There was nobody there to secure the scene, and that was a big, big bother to me,” Landis said. “All the agents that were there were focused on the president.” “This was all going on so quickly. And I was just afraid that — it was a piece of evidence, that I realized right away. Very important. And I didn’t want it to disappear or get lost. So it was, ‘Paul, you’ve got to make a decision,’ and I grabbed it,” he added.

According to Landis, the bullet he discovered struck Kennedy in the back but did not penetrate deeply, causing the bullet to come out before the president was taken out of the limo, The Times reported. This, he claimed, has led him to doubt if Lee Harvey Oswald was the only gunman.

As individuals have questioned whether Oswald acted alone in the years following Kennedy’s killing, the National Archives has made various collections of records from that day public.

Since the killing, there has not been a smoking gun in the records that would materially refute what the panel concluded.

However, some historians told the outlet that Landis’s outlook does not line up with their decades of research on the topic and “cold hard facts.”

“Even assuming that he is accurately describing what happened with the bullet… It might mean nothing more than we now know that the bullet that came out of Governor Connally did so in the limousine, not on a stretcher in Parkland where it was found,” author Gerald Posner maintained.

