19 states increase minimum wages on New Year’s Day

A sign advertising for new employees with an updated starting salary of USD $16.75 per hour is seen in the window of a Target store in Hollywood, California, on November 9, 2021. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

4:33 PM – Thursday, January 1, 2025

Minimum wage workers across 19 states will see their hourly compensation increase in early 2026, with more states to follow later in the year.

Thursday, January 1, 2026, marks the first day of increased pay for minimum wage employees in several states, while many have opted to keep the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour, and others are planning increases in the coming months.

The states that raised their minimum wage on New Year’s Day include:

Arizona: $15.15 per hour (from $14.70) California: $16.90 per hour (from $16.50) Colorado: $15.16 per hour (from $14.81) Connecticut: $16.94 per hour (from $16.35) Hawaii: $16 per hour (from $14) Maine: $15.10 per hour (from $14.65) Michigan: $13.73 per hour (from $12.48 Minnesota: $11.41 per hour (from $11.13) Missouri: $15 per hour (from $13.75) Montana: $10.85 per hour (from $10.55) Nebraska: $15 per hour (from $13.50) New Jersey: $15.92 per hour (from $15.49) New York: $16 per hour (from $15.50); and $17 per hour for New York City, Long Island and Westchester (from $16.50) Ohio: $11 per hour (from $10.70) Rhode Island: $16 per hour (from $15) South Dakota: $11.85 per hour (from $11.50) Vermont: $14.42 per hour (from $14.01) Virginia: $12.77 per hour (from $12.41) Washington: $17.13 per hour (from $16.66)

The states with wage hikes later in the year include:

Alaska: $14 per hour effective July 1st (from $14) Florida: $15 per hour effective September 30th (from $ Oregon: Standard rate of $15.05 per hour will adjust based on the consumer price index (CPI) inflation data on July 1st

Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee have no state minimum wage, meaning that the federal number automatically applies. Georgia and Wyoming have state minimum wages below the federal, which are overridden by the federal standard, which has remained consistent since 2009 due to the Fair Minimum Wage Act.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!