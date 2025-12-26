15th victim of Nov. 4 UPS plane crash in Louisville dies on Christmas day

A view of a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 plane operated by UPS. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

More than a month after a UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, tragically killing crew members on board and 12 people on the ground, a 15th victim has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Alain Rodriguez Colina passed away on Thursday, Christmas Day, according to Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who confirmed the update on social media.

“I’m sad to share some tough news. Today, we lost Alain Rodriguez Colina due to his injuries from the UPS plane crash, bringing our total loss to 15. Let’s pray for these families today and in the days, months and years to come so they know they are not alone and they are loved,” said Beshear.

“It is with great sadness that I just learned Alain Rodriguez Colina has passed,” Greenberg wrote. “Alain is the 15th victim of the UPS Flight 2976 accident. He suffered severe injuries at the time of the crash and passed earlier this Christmas Day.” “May Alain’s memory be a blessing,” he added.

Rodriguez reportedly worked at Grade A Auto Parts since 2023, one of the businesses hit by the plane. According to a company newsletter, obtained and reviewed by USA Today, he had a reputation of “always greeting customers with a smile, while going above and beyond for each.”

“Alain’s life advice is to treat customers well and strive to be better each and every day,” the company added.

On November 4th, UPS Flight 2976 crashed just moments after departing Muhammad Ali International Airport for Honolulu, reaching only about 30 feet in altitude before erupting into flames.

In a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the MD-11’s left engine had separated from the wing and hit the plane itself, starting a fire, after a bearing meant to hold the engine in place cracked in two spots.

All other MD-11 planes in UPS’s arsenal — about 10% of its cargo fleet — have since been grounded due to safety concerns. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued a temporary ban on flying MD-11 planes.

The other business hit by the Louisville crash was a petroleum recycling facility.

