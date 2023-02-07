Turkey and Syria earthquakes damage on the rise

Volunteers stand on rubble of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast, on February 7, 2023. – Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT – Tuesday, February 7, 2023

A day after the 7.8 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, the death toll and injuries are still on the rise as rescue efforts are underway.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 5,775 buildings have collapsed, 6,326 people have died, and at least 30,474 people have been injured in the two countries combined, with numbers still on the rise. There have also been at least 125 aftershocks in the area that are causing more damage.

Turkey was the country that was hit the hardest by the earthquakes, where 10 provinces have been impacted. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) reported that 4,544 have died so far in the country.

Countries have been sending aide to the region to help with the rescue and recovery efforts. There are around 60,000 personnel that are helping with rescue operation in Turkey.

The United States is sending two search and rescue teams as well as humanitarian aid that is needed, Canada has committed $7.5 million to the earthquake relief.

Amazon has announced that it will donate food, medicine and equipment from its Istanbul warehouse, Taiwan donated $2 million and sent more than 130 search and rescue workers, Ukraine has also committed 87 emergency staff personnel to the area. Greece has also put aside its hostilities with Turkey and is sending aid to the country.

The Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has officially declared a state of emergency in all the provinces tat have been impacted by the earthquakes and is calling on aid from other nations.