13-year-old brain cancer patient DJ Daniel sworn in as ‘honorary’ ICE and Border Patrol agent

13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is lifted up by his father Theodis Daniel after given credentials from US Secret Service Director Sean Curran after US President Donald Trump made him an honorary member of the US Secret Service during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:25 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a now-famous 13-year-old battling brain and spinal cancer, was sworn in this week as an honorary agent of both U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Border Patrol — after President Donald Trump made him an honorary Secret Service agent during his previous address to Congress.

DJ Daniel has been widely recognized for his inspiring journey battling terminal brain and spinal cancer. Since his diagnosis in 2018, he has undergone multiple surgeries and has been honored by over 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the United States, including the Secret Service, ICE, and the Border Patrol.

His story has been featured by a slew of media outlets, highlighting his resilience and determination to serve as an “adorable” honorary officer despite his ongoing health challenges.

“Amazingly, he surpassed his goal long before becoming an honorary ICE officer,” the agency wrote. “DJ’s determination is an inspiration to all of us, and we’re honored to welcome him to our team.”

A recent video shared on X also captured Daniel taking a jab at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) during his Border Patrol ceremony — in response to disparaging remarks she allegedly made about his head shape.

“I’ve been through 13 brain surgeries. That’s why my head looks like this, and let me say this—this one congresswoman was talking about my head, but I said she can’t be talking because she looks like a burnt marshmallow,” DJ Daniel said.

In the video, Border Patrol agents responded with unrestrained laughter to the remark.

When asked to clarify whom he was referencing, Daniel replied: “Jasmine Crockett.”

