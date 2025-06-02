11 injured in stabbing attack at Oregon homeless shelter: ‘It’s like a horror movie’

People camp in tents near the former location of Mother’s Bistro on the corner of Southwest Second Avenue Southwest Harvey Milk Street (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:18 AM – Monday, June 2, 2025

Eleven individuals were stabbed at a homeless shelter in downtown Salem, Oregon, on Sunday evening.

Salem police were called to the Union Gospel Mission at around 7:15 p.m. to “varying types” of stab wounds.

Salem police spokeswoman Angela Henrick stated that the suspect was in custody shortly after the police arrived.

The suspect was described as a man, although no identity has been revealed. Unconfirmed video footage of police arresting the suspect has begun to circulate in numerous social media posts.

According to Union Gospel Mission executive director Craig Smith, the suspect checked into the facility on Saturday night and was attempting to check in for a second night when a fight broke out.

“Something … set him off, and he evidently had a knife in his bag,” Smith stated.

Smith also revealed that a staffer working at the facility was injured in the attack, and that the security cameras inside and around the building captured “the whole incident.”

“It’s like a horror movie,” stated Union Gospel Mission resident Bobby Epperly, adding that there was “blood everywhere.”

Union Gospel Mission is a nonprofit ministry founded by local Christian business owners, providing food and counseling while housing roughly 150 homeless individuals each night.

