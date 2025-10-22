100+ Pro-life groups to Congressional Republicans: Stop taxpayer funding of abortion through Obamacare

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators march to the Supreme Court for the 52nd annual March For Life in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2025. (Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

2:00 PM – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

A coalition of over 100 pro-life organizations, led by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, sent a letter to Republican members of Congress urging them to oppose any extension of Obamacare subsidies that do not include provisions preventing taxpayer funding for elective abortions.

The letter emphasizes the need for these subsidies to comply with the 1977 Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used for most abortions.

The pro-life groups sent a letter, dated Wednesday, October 22nd, to Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) is an organization founded in 1992 that “seeks to embody the courageous spirit of our namesake through our leadership of the pro-life movement.”

“Democrats are refusing to fund the government unless Republicans agree to extend Biden’s COVID-era expanded subsidies. Any funding for Obamacare, however, whether through cost-sharing reductions or premium tax credits, is forced taxpayer funding of abortion, unless such funds are definitively limited to coverage that excludes elective abortion,” the letter reads. Advertisement

Democrats have blocked a Republican-backed stopgap spending bill 11 times, prolonging the government shutdown for 22 days as they push for an extension of Obamacare tax credits, set to expire at the end of 2025.

“For over 40 years, the Hyde amendment has protected the unborn by stopping taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortion and for health insurance plans that include coverage of abortion,” said the letter. “The enactment of Obamacare in 2010 ruptured that longstanding policy by codifying the largest-ever departure from the Hyde amendment and the largest legislative expansion of abortion since Roe v. Wade.”

An “accounting gimmick” known as the “abortion surcharge” is illuminated in the letter, explaining that Section 1303 of Obamacare “allows health insurance plans on Obamacare exchanges to cover elective abortion and still receive taxpayer funds” by establishing separate payment and accounting requirements “to justify taxpayer funding for plans that cover abortion.”

“As pro-life leaders, we urge you to raise your voice to unequivocally oppose any consideration of extending the COVID-era subsidies without Hyde protections. The pro-life Congress must not be a party to Obama’s abortion funding scheme,” the letter concluded.

Signatories of the letter include American College of Pediatrics, CatholicVote, Faith & Freedom Coalition, Jewish Pro-Life Foundation, Live Action, March for Life Action, S.M.A.R.T. Women’s Healthcare, Students for Life Action, The Abortion Survivors Network, and several others.

“Democrats are keeping the government shut down to protect the largest expansion of taxpayer-funded abortion since Roe v. Wade – Obamacare,” SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “Obamacare forces taxpayers to subsidize insurance plans that pay for abortion on demand. And under the guise of COVID relief, President Biden took it even further, massively expanding those subsidies and the flow of taxpayer dollars to abortion.” “The more Washington funds abortion, the more unborn children lose their lives and the more moms are hurt. This pro-life Congress must not extend the Obama-Biden legacy of taxpayer-funded abortion that ends the lives of countless innocent babies.”

