10 Bodies Found In Less Than 2 Months In New England Region, Serial Killer Fears Escalate

(L-Top) Denise Leary was found in New Haven. (Photo via: New Haven Police Dept) / (Center-Top) Michele Romano was found after she was declared missing. (Photo via: Rhode Island State Police) / (R-Top) Paige Fannon was found in the Norwalk River. (Photo via: GoFundMe)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:58 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

Two more dead bodies have been found in New England, raising the number to 10 bodies found in the past two months.

New England encompasses six states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. It’s located in the far northeast corner of the US, bordering Canada to the north and New York to the west.

According to a report by WLNE, another body has now been found, and this time, in Taunton, Massachusetts. However, the person’s identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing.

Rocky Hill’s police department stated that the recently discovered body in the region was found on Sunday. The town of Rocky Hill rests on the I-91 corridor.

“On Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 8:53 AM, the Rocky Hill Police Department received a report from a boater on the Connecticut River regarding a body in the water near the shoreline south of Ferry Park,” the department said on Facebook. “Upon arrival, responding officers and emergency personnel confirmed the presence of a deceased individual in the water. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. At this time, the identity of the individual remains unknown and the cause of death is pending determination by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Another body was also found along the I-91 corridor in Springfield, Massachusetts, last week. I-91 runs through New Haven, Connecticut, where a third body was previously found.

In the past two months, 10 bodies or sets of human remains in total have been found in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, Killingly, and now — Rocky Hill, Connecticut. This is in addition to Foster, Rhode Island, Framingham, Plymouth, Springfield, and now — Taunton, Massachusetts. The majority of the bodies have been identified as female.

The discoveries have continued to spark suspicion online and throughout local communities in the area that a serial killer is still wandering the Northeast — though investigators have not yet officially confirmed that the murders are linked. A Facebook group previously known as “New England Serial Killer,” which changed its name owing to the social media company’s regulations, now has over 67,500 followers.

The Connecticut State Police told Fox News last week that “there is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time,” regarding the fatalities in Connecticut.

After the body was discovered in Springfield last week, authorities said that they had no reason to believe the deaths in Massachusetts were connected and they also warned that unverified social media claims “can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture.”

