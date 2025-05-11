1 Dead, 32 Hospitalized Following Fiery L.A. Bus Crash 

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) speaks about a task force targeting wage theft outside of the Hall of Justice on February 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:33 PM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

One person has died and 32 others have been hospitalized after a fiery collision between a tour bus and a disabled SUV that was stalled on a Los Angeles freeway.

Authorities from Los Angeles County stated that the collision occurred on Sunday at around 5 a.m. local time on State Route 60.

According to a statement from Officer Zachary Salazar, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred near the Los Angeles County community of Hacienda Heights east of downtown Los Angeles.

Salazar said the tour bus was heading to Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles when the crash occurred.

The CHP stated that the tour bus, which was carrying 63 passengers, collided with a Nissan Pathfinder that was disabled in the westbound lane.

Following the collision, CHP stated that the SUV then caught on fire.

The driver of the Nissan, whose name was not immediately published, died at the scene after being trapped inside the flaming vehicle, according to the statement.

The fire did not spread to the tour bus, but Salazar reported that 32 of the 63 persons on board were sent to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

According to the CHP’s early investigation, the tour bus driver, Sui Sheng Du, crashed into the rear of the immobilized SUV.

“As a result of the impact, the Nissan Pathfinder became fully engulfed in flames, trapping the occupant,” according to the CHP statement.

Following the incident, the bus drifted to the right across multiple lanes of the road, colliding with a raised metal and wood guardrail on the right shoulder, according to the CHP.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two bus passengers are in critical condition, while the remaining patients have minor to serious injuries.

Salazar said that it is not clear what caused the SUV to become disabled. However, he said no drugs or alcohol appeared to be a factor of the crash.

