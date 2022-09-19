Newsom wants DOJ to charge rivals Abbott and DeSantis with kidnapping

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT –Monday, September 19, 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is asking for two other governors to be investigated by the Department of Justice.

The California Governor tweeted a letter addressing Attorney General Merrick Garland. There, he asked Garland to investigate Governors Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Greg Abbott (R-Texas) on kidnapping charges for transporting illegal migrants.

In the letter, Newsom asked whether the actions of sending migrants to places like New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago is illegal. This letter comes amid DeSantis and Abbott sending hundreds of illegal migrants to Democrat run sanctuary cities. Most recently, the Florida Governor sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. During a speech on Thursday, DeSantis reiterated to the public that Florida is not a sanctuary state.

In Florida, we take what is happening at the southern border seriously. We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/YeEbMzy8yG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2022

“We are not a sanctuary state and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction,” DeSantis said. “And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures.”

On Friday, Massachusetts Officials announced that the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard are being relocated to Joint Base Cape Cod. Officials said the move is voluntary and those making the trip will receive food, legal services, healthcare services and more.

Governor Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) also plans to activate up to 125 National Guard members as part of relief efforts. Residents and local officials came together to provide clothing and temporary shelter for the migrants but officials say the island isn’t equipped to accommodate them long-term.