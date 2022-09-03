Newsom in-laws moved to Fla. back in 2020

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:45 AM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) in-laws, Kenneth and Judith Siebel, continue to show admiration for the state of Florida.

According to reports, it’s been revealed that the Siebel family purchased a home in the Sunshine State during the COVID-19 pandemic amidst Newsom’s stringent lockdown policies. Additionally, they became registered voters in the city of Naples in June of 2020.

California had some of the strictest COVID-19 mandates in the Country. During the height of the pandemic a few of the policies that Newsom ordered included asking restaurants to do take-out only, ordering a statewide shelter in place, closing all parks and beaches and forcing the closure of churches. Newsom as well ordered businesses to close multiple times.

This revelation comes after it was reported that Kenneth made a $5,000 donation to Newsom’s political rival Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). Newsom is a known critic of DeSantis and his policies. The California Governor recently pledged $100,000 to DeSantis’s Democratic rival Charlie Crist.

Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I'm pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida? https://t.co/YvpkkGKkOb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022

MORE NEWS: WH Tries To Spin Marine Escort After Negative Feedback