OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:44 PM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

With Fox News abandoning its core viewers for an anti-Trump agenda, many are turning to OAN and Newsmax for a reliable news source. However, as One America’s Pearson Sharp reports, digging into the background of Newsmax reveals an organization with surprisingly left-leaning leadership.

MORE NEWS: Construction Begins On Wall Of Remembrance For Korean War Veterans