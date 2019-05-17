New Zealand’s prime minister defends Christchurch Call

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:34 AM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

New Zealand’s prime minister is continuing to push for her Christchurch call to action against online extremism.

During a trip to Singapore Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended her call on world governments and private corporations to do more to stop the spread of terrorism as well as internet radicalization.

“The Christchurch call to action is narrowly defined, for good reason — the experience that New Zealand had on the 15th of March was one that was designed to spread online, and in that regard, it was successful,” she explained. “Although there was a relatively small number of people who viewed the live-streamed attack, it was shared on Facebook, for instance, 1.5 million times.”

On Wednesday, Facebook signed the agreement and introduced new rules barring people who violate its guidelines from Facebook live-streaming.

The White House declined to join the deal, citing the First Amendment and freedom of expression.