New Zealand volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies



FILE PHOTO: Flowers are seen at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Flowers are seen at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

December 23, 2019

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand police said on Monday that one of those injured during the eruption of a volcano visited by tourists earlier this month died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the official death toll to 17 while two remain missing.

“Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night … police were advised of the death shortly before 11pm,” said Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims in a statement.

Police did not provide any details on the identity or nationality of the person. The majority of the previously named victims after the powerful eruption of White Island, also known by its Māori name of Whakaari, were Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Those still missing, presumed dead, are Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. Their bodies are believed to have been washed out to sea.

Police has scaled back a search for the bodies but have said they have not given up hope of finding them.

There has been criticism that people were allowed on the island, a popular destination for day-trippers, given the risks of an active volcano. That has led to speculation the tragedy could lead to major changes for New Zealand’s thrillseeker tourism industry.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said official inquiries by coroners and work safety regulators into the eruption could take up to one year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years in jail.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sandra Maler)