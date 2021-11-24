New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30



FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian weariing a face mask walks past a storefront reading "Welcome Back!" as shoppers return to the Newmarket retail district in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions being eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian weariing a face mask walks past a storefront reading "Welcome Back!" as shoppers return to the Newmarket retail district in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions being eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Wednesday that fully vaccinated foreign travellers will be able to enter the country from April 30, easing its border curbs that have been in place since the pandemic hit in March of last year.

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel to New Zealand without requiring quarantine from Jan. 16, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also said at a news conference.

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travellers from all other countries can start travelling to New Zealand without quarantine from Feb. 13, he said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue)