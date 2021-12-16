New Zealand reports first Omicron case in Christchurch border facility



December 16, 2021

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand reported its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at a state-run isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday.

The infected person came to New Zealand from Germany via Dubai, he said.

