New Zealand PM set to announce September 19 general election: reports



FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks on at a media standup in the aftermath of the eruption of White Island volcano, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, at Whakatane, New Zealand December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

January 28, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce a general election will be held on Sept. 19, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday.

Ardern will make the announcement at a news conference at 0200 GMT, media reports said.

The next general election is due by November. The last was in September 2017.

